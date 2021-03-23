Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor wish Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara





Riddhima Sahni and Bharat Sahni’s adorable daughter Samara turned a year older today and Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared sweet birthday wish to the little princess.

Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia shared a great bonding with Samara and she took to Instagram to wish Samara on her 10th birthday with a lovely picture of her. The ‘Raazi’ actress wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie”, accompanied with couple of heart and kiss emojis and she also wrote:, "Sam's a big girl now."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her niece Samara on birthday. Bebo captioned Samara’s photo, "Happy Birthday Samara."

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also wished her granddaughter, she wrote, "Happy birthday my precious doll. Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today."

Samara's mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared couple of cute picture of Samara and captioned them, "To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl - You have grown up so fine and you make me proud every day! I love you my Sam. May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess."