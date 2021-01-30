Alia Bhatt jets off to Delhi to spend time with beau Ranbir Kapoor





Alia Bhatt whisked off to Delhi to spend time with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is shooting in the capital for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. As soon as the ‘Raazi’ actor wrapped up the schedule of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, she packed her bags and headed to the airport.

Alia Bhatt also gel very well with Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who resides in Delhi.

Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor are speculate to tie the knot soon but no confirmed date has been set yet.

The lovebirds is touted to exchange wedding vows in 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, plans changed. Their wedding pushed to 2021. Alia and Ranbir are going strong for quite sometime and their respective families also approved of their relationship.

In a past interview with the GQ magazine, the ‘Sanju’ actor had said about his relationship with Alia, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is — what’s the right word — flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself."

Ranbir had further talked about his new-found love, he stated, "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again — you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple of years back."

In an interview with the DNA, the 'Raazi' actor had talked about her wedding and had said, “I’m too young to think about it. When I feel there’s a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I’m married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side." In another interview with the Filmfare, Alia had shared Ranbir’s reaction to all the rumours and had said, “And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it."

On the work front, the couple will be seen together for the first time onscreen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’.