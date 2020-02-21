Alia Bhatt is a stunner in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar





Alia Bhatt also graced the 2020 calendar of famous celebrity Dabboo Ratnani and she looked stunning. Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia’s too is a close-up shot and she is a beauty personified.

The picture is a close-up of the ‘Highway’ actress and she looked absolutely stunning. Multiple streaks of yellow light falling on her face. The 26-year-old actress captioned the photo, "Happy 25th Birthday Dabboo".

Many celebrities adorned Dabboo’s 2020 calendar, we could see Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan among several others.

Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani posed nude for the calendar.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt can be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy drama, ‘Brahmastra’.