Alia Bhatt greets media in Gangubai style at Bhansali’s birthday





Alia Bhatt attended filmmaker and mentor Sanjay Leela Bhanshali’s 58th birthday on Wednesday and Bhansali hosted a private birthday bash at his Mumbai office. Meezaan Jafri, Sharmin Segal and Ismail Darbar and his family were among other attendees.

Dressed in one-shoulder white outfit, Alia Bhatt posed with the birthday boy and greeted the paparazzi in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ style.

The teaser of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ received a lot of, “Alia!!!! I’m so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team.” Akshay Kumar wrote that he is superbly impressed with ‘Gangubhai Kathiawadi’ teaser. Karan Johar shared, “With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical…. What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can’t wait to see this on the big screen! ???? @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ marks the first association of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is based on a chapter of S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt thanks fans for showering love on the tease. The ‘Raazi’ star wrote in Hindi, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyar diya, uske liye THANK YOU!!"