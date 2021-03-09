Alia Bhatt goes into quarantine after Ranbir, Bhansali tested Covid-19 positive





Alia Bhatt has quarantined herself after her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor and director of her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for novel coronavirus. The ‘Raazi’ actress will undergo test to know her result. But the first thing that Alia did is going into quarantine.

The shooting of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been put on hold and the crew members will also undergo tests.

“SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay have taken the test,” the source said.

However, by God’s grace Bhansali’s mother has been tested negative. They said, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”

Neetu Kapoor confirmed via an Instagram post that Ranbir has been tested positive for the virus. She wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.”

Wishing Ranbir, Sanjay a speedy recovery!