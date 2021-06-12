Alia Bhatt enjoys luncheon with sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends





In Mumbai rains, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt enjoyed lunch date with sister Shaheen Bhatt and friends. pictures from their luncheon was shared on net and it showed the ‘Raazi’ had a good time with friends, Anushka Ranjan, Meghna Goyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Usaamah Siddiqui.

In the pictures, Alia and her friends can be seen laughing, giggling with friends. Netizens showered love on the pictures.

For the lunch date with friends, Alia Bhatt chose to wear a baby pink sweatshirt and black biker shorts with sneakers. She is accessorized with hoop earrings and tied her hair in a ponytail. While Shaheen Bhatt opted for a losse-fitting shirt, Anushka and Akansha Ranjan looked lovely in floral dresses. Meghna donned a black one-shoulder top and denim.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Happy souls," while Meghna said, "missed these faces + @akansharanjankapoor." Reacting to the post, Akansha commented, "So you wasted a lot of all our time with those meangingless words."

On the work front, the ‘Raazi’ actor will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. She has almost completed the shooting of Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She started the shooting of SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ and also has Karan Johar’s multistarrer ‘Takht’ in her kitty.

Alia Bhatt will venture into production with ’Darlings’, a mother-daughter drama that also features Shefali Shah.





