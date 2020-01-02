Alia Bhatt chills with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently on a beach vacation to an undisclosed destination and the actress has finally gave us a glimpse of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The picture has Alia chilling with Ranbir and good friend and direction Ayan Mukherji.

Sharing the happy picture on Instagram, Alia captioned it, “best boys (& good girl).” While Alia is dressed in an off-shoulder pink top and Ranbir donned a black tee with a band around his forehead, Ayan is shirtless in the picture. The trio posed for the camera on a yacht with a perfect background of the sunset and the vast sea at the backdrop.

The picture has garnered more than 1 lakh ‘likes’ in less than 10 minutes. Fans questioned Ayan’s presence with the lovebirds. A curious fan asked, “Can’t for the life of me figure out why Ranbir needs Ayan when he is holidaying with Alia.” Another wrote, “Nice but odd.” One more fan said, “Was waiting for this pic.”

Alia also shared a solo picture of herself after taking a dip in the sea and captioned it, “mood.” She also shared a picture of a champagne glass as she celebrated the New Year post sunset. Another picture shared by her is of Ayan sitting alone and enjoying the sunset. She captioned it “Life” in her Instagram stories. The actress also shared picture of two bags and captioned it, "Hometime".