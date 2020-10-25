Alia Bhatt celebrates Soni Razdan’s birthday with Ranbir, Riddhima, Neetu





Alia Bhatt celebrated mom Soni Razdan’s birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Neetu Kapoor.

For the occasion, Alia wore an off shoulder peach coloured dress and looked splendid. The ‘Raazi’ actor wished her mother by sharing a hugging picture, she wrote, “They say - when you’re looking at your mother you’re looking at the purest love you’ll ever know. Happy Birthday Maa .. I love you so so much.”

The actress also shared another picture with sister Shaheen Bhatt and funnily wrote, “Special mention to the fabulous sister duo for pulling of a successful celebration. For further details or bookings pls contact Edward and Juniper.”

A selfie featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor was also shared on net.











