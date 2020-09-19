Alia Bhatt celebrates best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday





Alia Bhatt’s best pal Akansha Ranjan celebrated her birthday today and the ‘Highway’ actress along with the girl gang ring in Akansha’s birthday.

Video of the birthday girl cutting the cake shared on social media. The birthday girl was dressed in a printed black and white shirt and black pants, while Alia sitting on a sofa next to her records the moment. Another friend sings the happy birthday song.

Earlier in the day, Alia wished her best friend with a throwback picture, she wrote, “happy birthday my life”.

Akansha made her acting debut with Guilty on Netflix. Speaking about her experience, she had told Hindustan?Times, “I auditioned for the film without knowing much about the project other than the fact that it was a digital film. Once I got shortlisted, they asked me to come for a meeting and then told me that I was locked. I had to wait for only 13 days as against any other film where you need to wait for a month or so.”

“It’s such a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type that you have. What matters is if you are a good actor. The Dangal (2016) girls (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra) are doing so well. If you are good performer, you’ll be respected for your work and you’ll eventually get more work,” she had added.