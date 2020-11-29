Alia Bhatt buys house in Ranbir Kapoor’s building for Rs 32 Crore





Alia Bhatt will be coming more closer to her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Raazi’ actor has purchased an apartment in the same building where Ranbir owns his bachelor pad. Alia Bhatt shelled around 32 crores to be close to her boyfriend.

Alia Bhatt has bought an apartment measuring 2460 sq ft in the Vastu Pali Hill building where Ranbir has his bachelor pad. The ‘Sanju’ actor owns the seventh floor while Alia has purchased the fifth floor. Rishi Kapoor’s home Krishna Raj Bungalow is in the same area.

Shahrukh Khan’s wife and interior decorator Gauri Khan will decorate Alia’s new flat. Alia Bhatt performed Hawan on Laxmi Pujan day in the presence of family, Ranbir Kapoor & few close friends including Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Currently, the actor is living with her sister Shaheen Bhatt in Juhu in a flat measuring 2300 sq ft that she had bought few years back for Rs 13.11 crore. In the past, she also shared many pictures and videos of her house.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Yash Raj Film’s ‘Shamshera’ in his kitty, Alia has couple of movies to be filmed like Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The lovebirds will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra'.