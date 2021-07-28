Alia Bhatt badly missing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor





Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is dearly missing her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor and she spoke her heart out in her new post.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old actor shared two selfies and shared how much she is missing her beau.

She stole Ranbir’s belongings to cope up his absence.The ‘Raazi’ actor shared two picture in which she can be seen sporting the Palm Angels' cap which read: "High as your expectations." Needless to say, the cap belongs to Ranbir.

She shared two pictures with this cap and shared in the caption, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings ???????? (& make sure you take many selfies).”

In the background, there is a photo frame of Ranbir’s dogs Lionel and Nido. There's also another picture featuring Robert DeNiro from Taxi Driver.

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Naughty little possum."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, a true story based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

Apart from this, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. However, she has turned producer with ‘Darlings’.