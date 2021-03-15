Alia Bhatt attends close friend’s wedding in Jaipur





Alia Bhatt had a whale of time as she attends her close friend Rhea Khurana’s wedding in Jaipur. The ‘Raazi’ actress shared few stunning pictures from the wedding, it was also attended by Alia’s close buddy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Devika Advani, Kripa Mehta and others.

The actress looked stunning in a tomato red coloured designer wrap around saree. Videos from the sangeet ceremony was shared and Alia with her girl gang were seen dancing on Badshah’s hit track‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Jalebi Baby’.

“We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves ??,” read Alia’s post caption.

Devika Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared many photos too on their Instagram story.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.