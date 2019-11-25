Alia Bhatt attends Armaan Jain’s birthday, poses with beau Ranbir Kapoor





Alia Bhatt has quite well gelled with the Kapoor family. Alia was invited to Armaan Jain’s private birthday bash and she was clicked with Ranbir Kapoor and his family. The ‘Raazi’ actress is seen chilling with the Kapoor clad and posed for family picture.

Few pictures of Armaan Jain’s birthday celebration with family and friends were shared on net and the one being Alia with Ranbir’s extended family. In the photo, Alia Bhatt is seen holding Ranbir Kapoor’s hand. The picture is doing all round the net.

Another picture shows Karisma Kapoor hugging the birthday boy and another showed Armaan cutting the birthday cake.

Last night, soon after ringing in Armaan’s birthday, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at Mumbai airport. The couple whisked off last night for a romantic gateway to an undisclosed destination.

Talking about Armaan Jain, he is Ranbir’s aunt Reema Jain and Monoj Jain’s son, who recently got engaged with his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. The actor popped the question in July this year.

Sharing engagement picture on Instagram, he wrote, “The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous... when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind...”

Armaan went on to call Anissa the woman of his dreams and wrote, “My Armaan was to be with my Anissa forever and you said YES. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you... Love you.”





