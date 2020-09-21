Alia Bhatt adorably wishes dad Mahesh Bhatt on 72nd birthday





Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 72nd birthday today and his actress daughter Alia Bhatt wished her dad in the most adorable way.

Calling her father ‘mufasa’, the ‘Raazi’ actor wrote, “I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film…’Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember!’ happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else”

Actor Soni Razdan also wished her husband Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her husband, Soni wrote: “Happy Birthday sweetheart! Age cannot wither you, nor custom stale your infinite variety… may you keep inspiring us with your wisdom and good sense. And so much more.”

Daughter Shaheen Bhatt also wished her dad, she wrote: "There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house. My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday, my Papa, my greatest ally."

On the work front, Mahesh Bhatt lately directed 'Sadak 2' starring his daughter Alia Bhatt.