Alia Bhat starrer ‘Darlings’ teaser unveiled





The teaser of Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions’s ‘Darlings’ teaser was unveiled and the teaser comes with astatutory warning. ‘Auraton Ka Apmaan Aapki Sehat Ke Liye Bahut Haanikaarak’ Ho Sakta hai’.

The dark comedy starring Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shaha is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and showcases their exceptional journey as how they try to find their place in the world.

‘Darlings’ marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and Alia Bhatt turns producer with Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jasmeet speaks about her directional debut, “With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay (Varma) and Roshan (Mathew) we have a dream cast and the perfect 'partners in crime' if I can call them that. We couldn’t have asked for anything more and now I can’t wait to get on the floor!”

Alia Bhatt opens up on starring in and producing ‘Darlings’, “I am really excited to be part of Darlings; it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have Darlings as my first film as a producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies.”



Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO on Red Chillies Entertainment’s next venture said, “Our endeavour has always been to collaborate with fresh talent and nurture their perspective and Darlings is a move forward in that direction. Jasmeet is a talented writer-director and Darlings is her very entertaining take on life. We have a fabulous cast in Shefali, Vijay & Roshan, and a wonderful partner in Alia as actor-producer. It’s a great story and we are eager to bring it to the viewers.”



Written by Parveez Sheikh & Jasmeet, ‘Darlings’ is being bankrolled by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a joint production of Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film goes on floors this month.

