Ali Fazal's grandfather passes away, actor pens heartfelt note





Bollywood actor Ali Fazal lost his grandfather, who fathered him and spent most of his childhood with him. He penned a long emotional note to share his bonding with his grandfather.

Sharing a series with his grandfather, Ali wrote, "He Fathered me. Took me in from when i can remember because my parents were living seperate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middleeast, its Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko. Less than a year of his daughter-my mother leaving," he wrote adding, "I suppose this is The Will. . So many are suffering across the country so we can too. Rightfully so. But its fkin broken me today...again. And as i bid him farewell, i say goodbye to another version of me again. In the quantum observatory this is yet another of another heh."

Before concluding the post, the actor shared how he left a note in his grandfather's grave. "He wanted me to crack a joke on his funeral he had said once. “Koi lateefa sunaa dena, i dont like morbid” . So today i left a small chit in the grave that said - “ Say cheese “ . Was an inside joke - quite literally now. But yea. Gustaakhi maaf. I’ll post a few of his pics . Its for my own archiving. . Its only cuz some of us dont know how to deal with grief. Movie references dont come in handy," he concluded.

The ‘Mirzapur 2’ actor lost his mother on June 17 last year in Lucknow. The actor tweeted a photo of his mother on Wednesday and wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."

On the work front, Ali Fazal will be next seen in Gal Gadot starter, Death on the Nile.