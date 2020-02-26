Ali Fazal proposes Richa Chadha in Maldives, wedding on April 15





According to the latest grapevine, Ali Fazal has proposed Richa Chadha in a romantic gateway in Maldives and the lovebirds will reportedly tied the knot on April 15.

"After discussions with their families, the couple is looking at tying the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony will apparently be on April 15, which will be an intimate affair. It will be followed by a court marriage and a reception,” Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

After wedding, three receptions will be held in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. “Ali and Richa’s families are from Lucknow and Delhi, respectively, and they want all of them to be a part of their joyful day. The Lucknow reception will be on April 18. The reception in Mumbai will be for close friends and the date for which has not been locked yet. Ali and Richa have been checking out venues. In all likelihood, they will choose April 21 for Mumbai reception,” the report adds.

Richa and Ali have been dating for five years and they have been very vocal about their relationship and often shares lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic gateway, outings etc.

Earlier report of Mumbai Mirror stated that Richa and Ali are choosing to get married in the first half of June this year. A source told the tabloid, "Richa and Ali are very happy together and are keen to take the next step to further consolidate their bond. Though they are looking at June-July to formalise the relationship, their preference is the first half of June."

The source shared further wedding details stating, "As of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as the venues for the functions. Both the families are drawing up a list of potential venues, but they will be finalised only after the date is set."