Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot, celebs pour wishes





Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar tied the knot in a private ceremony. The filmmaker shared the good news by sharing a lovely picture. The picture showed Ali holding his new bride’s hand. The face and name of the new bride is not revealed. He captioned the photo, “Bismillah” followed with a heart emoji.

No sooner Ali Abbas Zafar shared the news, congratulatory messages started to pour in. “Congratulations to u both,” his close friend and actor Katrina Kaif wrote. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif, also wished the newlyweds. “Congratulations you guys,” she commented. “Wowwww!! @aliabbaszafar,” actor Angad Bedi wrote.

Actor Sunil Grover, who will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tandav’ commented, “Congratulationssssssssss!!!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Abbas Zafar’s web-show ‘Tandav’ is slated to stream on January 15. The wed-show stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Dimple Kapadia and others.

Ali Abbas Zafar is best known for his blockbuster movies like ‘Gunday’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ etc.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!