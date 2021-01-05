Ali Abbas Zafar marries Alicia, shares wedding picture





Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar shared on social media that he has entered into wedlock. The early post of his wedding did not reveal his wife’s face and name but the new post of Ali disclosed both his wife’s name and face.

Ali Abbas Zafar introduced his wife Alicia Zafar on social media. the filmmaker shared a picture from the wedding and showed he is holding his wifey.

Sharing a picture, he wrote on Twitter Sharing the picture, he wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life.” the second picture showed Alicia posing with Ali’s parents. He captioned it, ‘Welcome to the family’.

Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Ali! So so so happy for you both! God bless this union!”

Anup Soni posted, “Kya baat hai… hazaron mubaarakein.”

Kubbra Sait wrote: “Congratulations Ali and Alicia!” Actor Vineet Kumar Singh said: “Congratulations @aliabbaszafar.”

Fans to commented, one said “congratulations Ali Wishing you all the Happiness and Blessing for your New Journey,” while another said, “Congratulations Ali bhai .. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, happiness & togetherness ...Allahtala aap dono ko khush aur salaamat rakhein. Best wishes.”

On Monday, when Ali Abbas Zafar shared the news that he got married, congratulatory messages started to pour in. Arjun Kapoor said: “Jeh baat.” Ranveer Singh commented: “Congratulations Bhai”. Actor Katrina Kaif wrote, “Congratulations to u both”. Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, also wished the newlyweds. “Congratulations you guys,” she commented. “Wowwww!! @aliabbaszafar,” actor Angad Bedi wrote.

Actor Sunil Grover commented, “Congratulationssssssssss!!!!”

