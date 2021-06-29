Alaya F denies dating Bal Thackerey’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray





The report of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F and lateBal Thackerey’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray’s love affair started doing the round on net from the time when Alaya rang in Aaishvary’s birthday in Dubai.

However, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor totally dismissed the rumours and called him a ‘wonderful friend’.Refuting the rumours, she told Times of India, “If you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it.”

Alaya also revealed that she is much concerned about her professional life than her personal life. She said, “As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That’s what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person (laughs!)”.

It was reported that Alaya and Aishvarya are dating for two years. Her boyfriend also attended the special screening of ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ that was held in Mumbai. Alaya too makes frequent visit to Matoshree house.