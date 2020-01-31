Alaya F dating Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aishwarya?





According to the latest grapevine, Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya F, who debuted with Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is in a secret relationship with late Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson Aishwarya Thackeray and son of film producer Smita Thackeray.

It is reported that Alaya and Aishwarya are dating for two years. Her boyfriend also attended the special screening of ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ that was held in Mumbai last evening. Alaya too makes frequent visit to Matoshree house.

Alaya F opened up on her mother Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala divorce.

She told Pinkvilla, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

She also revealed about her equation with mother’s fiance, Maneck Contractor and her stepmom, Fathima, Alaya said, “Now, my father has remarried and I have another brother Zan who I love dearly. People ask me, ‘How do you get along with your stepmother?’ I liked her. I have never known otherwise. I have a very good relationship with (Maneck) too. They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them.”