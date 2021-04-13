Akshaye Khanna, Raveena Tandon pair up for web series ‘Legacy’





Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon team up for the web series ‘Legacy’. The web series will be helmed by Vijay Gutte's of 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

For the first time, Raveena Tandon and Akshaye Khanna will clash as rivals on screen. The will be made for a global audience. It will be shot across several countries. 'Legacy' marks Vijay Gutte's first OTT project and his second association with Akshaye Khanna.

Akshaye Khanna is excited about the project. Talking about the web series, he said, "It is refreshing to work on content that challenges our boundaries as an industry, as a whole. Given the massive scale of the show, we are cognizant of the immense responsibility to deliver our bests to create a content piece the audience looks forward to. I'm glad Legacy is going to be my first web series.”

Calling it an interesting tale of power, Raveena Tandon said, “Legacy presents an interesting tale of power struggle with an entertaining drama, which grasped my attention. It is a fine work of content articulated interestingly to resonate with a global audience. I am excited to be associated with the show and looking forward to beginning this journey.”

Director Vijay Gutte said that the series is about the dark realities of the professional world. He added, “I'm extremely excited about Legacy for multiple reasons. It is an aspirational project mounted on a large scale reflecting upon the dark realities of the professional world. I am thrilled to be reuniting with Akshaye for this and exhilarated to have Raveena Tandon on board with us on this one. This talent powerhouse is set for an epic rivalry.”