Akshay-Twinkle, Riteish-Genelia, Suzanne at Goldie Behl's 45th birthday





Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia Dâ€™Souza and many more rang in Goldie Behlâ€™s 45th birthday. R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje also attended the birthday party.

Sonali wished her dearest husband on the most adorable way by sharing a throwback and present picture.

Many Bollywood celebrities commented on Sonali's post. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Awww please wish him a very happy birthday from both of us."

Suzanne Khan, Gayatri Joshi with her husband, Raveena Tandon also attended Goldie Behl's birthday party along with her husband Anil Thadani. Host Sonali Bendre with birthday boy Goldie Behl stepped out and posed for the paparazzi. The couple twinned in black t-shirts.

Nushrat Bharucha, Tahira Kashyap, Kubbra Sait also graced the party.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal were also spotted at the party.