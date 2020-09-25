Akshay, Twinkle adorably wish daughter Nitara on 8th birthday





Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna ‘s daughter Nitara turned 8 today and her doting parents, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna wished their darling daughter very adorably.

Sharing picture of the little princess, Twinkle wrote, “My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl”.

Wishes poured in for the birthday girl from every corner, “Happy bday darling nitara,” Malaika Arora wrote. “Happy happy 8th birthday Beta,” Bobby Deol commented. A fan wrote, “Aapki beti h to kuchh unique hi karegi, priya twinkle. Janmdin ki dher saari shubhkamnayen aur aashirwad (Your daughter will surely do something unique, Twinkle ji. Sending her my best wishes and blessings on her birthday).”

Akshay Kumar also wished her daughter on her D-day by sharing photo of him playing on a grass field with Nitara. “As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid. I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible,” he wrote.