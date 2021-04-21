Akshay, Raveena, Amitabh and others wish fans on ‘Ram Navami’





The festival of Ram Navami is being celebrated across the country today. The celebration marks the birth of Lord Ram. Owing to COVID 19 pandemic, the celebration of the festival is restricted. Our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans on the occasion of Ram Navami’.

From Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, celebs send wishes to fans. Akshay Kumar wrote, “On this auspicious day, Team #RamSetu wishes you all Happy #RamNavami.”

“Praying for everyone's well-being today and urging all of you to take as many precautions as possible. May Lord Ram bless us all and end our sufferings soon,” wrote Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena Tandon also wished her fans by sharing her picture alongside Lord Ram.

Actor Randeep too wished fans with a selfie. He wrote, “May the divine grace of Lord Ram guide us through these difficult times. Sending wishes to everyone for #RamNavami #Ayodhya #RamJanmaBhoomi."

Wishing fans on Ram Navami, Juhi Chawla wrote, “Ram Navami signifies the birth of truth, purity & happiness. ..it also denotes the victory of good over evil spirits. The world is collectively fighting a common evil. Rama resides within all of us! Let us realise what we are capable of & defeat the virus! #HappyRamNavami (sic).”

Sharing a picture of Lord Rama, Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “Here’s wishing you all a very peaceful and prosperous Ram Navami, please stay safe and protect your loved ones during these difficult times. Jai Shri Ram”.