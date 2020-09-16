Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to hit Disney Plus Hotstar on Diwali





Due to coronavirus lockdown, many movies are releasing on an OTT platform. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ will release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Khiladi Kumar took to Twitter to announce the release date of the much-anticipated remake of the 2011 Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana.

The actor also unveiled Laxmmi Bomb’s teaser, which first flashes the sentence, “When Outcast becomes Outraged.” A voiceover is then heard saying, “Aaj se tumhara naam Laxman nahi, Laxmi hoga,” as Akshay’s face is shown transforming from a man to a woman.

Akshay Kumar will share screen space with Kiara Advani in ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ which is a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Kanchana’. The film will be directed by Raghava Lawrence, who directed and acted in the original one.

The film has been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore. Disney+Hotstar have own the right of the film.

The report quoted a source saying, “Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less.”

A lot of post-production work has to be done, “The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won’t hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn’t decided yet,” the report added.

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online. The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."