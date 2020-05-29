Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ sold digitally for Rs 125 Crore





Akshay Kumar’s new outing ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to have a digital release. The film has been sold for a whopping Rs 125 crore. Disney+Hotstar have own the right of the film.

The report quoted a source saying, “Laxmmi Bomb has been sold for a staggering Rs 125 crore. But while the number is huge considering digital rates, what one must not forget is that it had the potential of earning over 200 crore at the box office, despite a clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe. So the total revenue that the team will make out of it, is much less.”

A lot of post-production work has to be done, “The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won’t hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn’t decided yet,” the report added.

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed, "It's true that the film will now be premiering on Hot Star. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be releasing online. The team needs a month to prepare the project. A bit of post-production work remains and they are waiting for the lockdown to get over. The producers have taken a joint decision on calling the most minimum number of people to get their film ready. So the film won't hit the OTT platforms at least till a month after the lockdown is lifted. So the release date isn't decided yet."

Akshay Kumar’s some fans are happy over the digital release of the film while som expressed disapointmnet as they think the film will do much better business in theatres.

A fan wrote, "120 crores? If it gets a theatrical release I think that’s the opening week figures we are talking about..Don’t think #LaxmmiBomb should have a direct OTT release."