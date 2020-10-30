Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ renamed as ‘Laxmii’





The title of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ has undergone a change. The film will be now called as ‘Laxmii’. The makers decided to change the title of the film after they received legal notice from Karni Sena.

Upon discussion with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the producers of the film — Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar -- decided to change the title of their film. They doesn’t want to hurt the sentiments of the viewers.

On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, "I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi."

"By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added.

‘Laxmii’ is a Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil film, ‘Kanchana’, which was also directed by Lawrence. The film marks Lawrence Hindi directorial debut.

The film will be premiered on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.