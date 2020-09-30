Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ Poster Out





Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Bell Bottom’ and it becomes the first film in the world to start and finish shoot in pandemic.

"It's teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew from the spot dadas to the light dadas to the technicians to the make-up dadas to my lovely heroines Vaani, Lara, Huma, my director Ranjit and to Vashuji and the production team who believed in our audacious plan. The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. I hope this encourages film industries globally to do what they do best and start entertaining audiences again. I hope our shoot during the pandemic reassures others that keeping all safety in mind it’s time to get things moving again.” says Akshay Kumar as the film shooting completed.

“We are immensely grateful to the entire unit for trusting us to keep them safe. We feel blessed that we had the right energy on the sets at all times which is honestly the reason why everything came together so beautifully,” adds Jackky Bhagnani. While Vaani Kapoor added, "This was easily among the smoothest productions that I have been a part of. I was concerned about how it was going to play out, given the fear and health concerns but I must thank and congratulate Pooja Entertainment for the fantastic planning and the attention to detail. I hope this gives encouragement and confidence to other people back home to shoot.”

“We are immensely grateful to the entire unit for trusting us to keep them safe. We feel blessed that we had the right energy on the sets at all times which is honestly the reason why everything came together so beautifully,” adds Jackky Bhagnan

Director Ranjit M Tewari, 'Bellbottom' shared his experience, “I’ve been blessed with a great cast and crew! Akshay sir, Vashuji ,Vani, Lara, Jackky and every technician has worked tirelessly to support the film. It was great teamwork.”

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh has only sentiment to share - gratitude. "I am really grateful that we could complete the shoot. The health and safety of everyone were of utmost importance and we ensured that everything was in order. It was an extremely humbling and grateful experience when all the dadas from various departments would come up to you and thank you for bringing them back to work. This couldn't have been possible without Akshay sir and Dad. All credit goes to them."

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. 'Bell Bottom' penned by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh is set to release on 2nd April, 2021.