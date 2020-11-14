Akshay Kumar unveils his new film poster, ‘Ram Setu’





On Diwali, Akshay Kumar announced his new movie, titled ‘Ram Setu’. He released the poster today and it showed him as a traveller dressed in a shirt and cargo trouser with a small bag hanging around his shoulder. He sports partial long hair. He also dons a pair of glass.

He wrote, “This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!”

‘Ram Setu’ directed by Abhishek Sharma is based on the theory of unity and brotherhood. Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi is the creative director of the film.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the upcoming film, ‘Laxmii’. He is currently shooting for ‘BellBottom’ and has ‘Prithviraj’ in the pipeline.