Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s 20th anniversary post spells love





Bollywood’s charming couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated 20th wedding anniversary and the couple wished each other in the most adorable way.

Wishing his wife, 'Kesari actor' wrote: "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership...twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near, Happy anniversary Tina."

On the other hand, Twinkle shared the same photograph and said "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can't even say I am the brain, because you are smarter than me. We don't need each other to be complete (that's just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K."

Actress Rakulpreet Singh dropped a red heart emoji and wrote, "Happpy happpy anniversary to both of you @akshaykumar @mrsfunnybones happiness forever."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot in January 2001. The couple is parents to two children -- son, Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.