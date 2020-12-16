Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna flaunt cold shoulder





Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna showed their funnier side. Twinkle Khanna, popularly known as Mrs Funnybones poses in an off-shoulder top and twinning with his wifey Khiladi Kumar also pulled one side of his tee-shirt.

The monochrome funny image was share by Twinkle and she wrote, "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one: #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an array of movies lined up for 2021 release namely, ‘Bell Bottom’, `Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.