Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna enjoy beach time





Bollywood’s cherished couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna headed for a beach vacation and the couple shared their beach time photo.

“Happy place = Happy face We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime,” Akshay Kumar captioned a cute click with wife Twinkle Khanna.

On the work front, Akshay has many promising projects in his kitty. He has Rohit Shetty's ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Katrina Kaif, ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Ram Setu’ featuring actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez helmed by Amit Sharma.