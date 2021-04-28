Akshay Kumar, Twinkle donate 100 oxygen concentrators for Covid patients





Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have donated 100 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared the news on social media, "Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit (sic)."

She captioned the post, "I think for the last few weeks with members of my own family ill I have been in a bit of a hole. But I couldn’t stay there for long. I implore all of you in your own way to do whatever you can so we can look back at this bleak moment and at least say it took the worst but it brought out the best in all of us. #ILookForSilverLinings (sic)."

Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to ex-cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation.

Thanking the superstar, Gautam wrote on Twitter, "Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless (sic)."

On the work front, Akshay has Ram Setu, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj in the pipeline.