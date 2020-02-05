Akshay Kumar to play an antagonist in 'Dhoom 4'





Akshay Kumar has been reportedly roped in for the fourth installment of the successful franchise, titled, ‘Dhoom 4’. The Khiladi’ actor will play the role of a villain. Earlier, John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan played the antagonists in the first three ‘Dhoom’ franchise, respectively.

Bollywood analyst Atul Mohan confirmed Akshay Kumar’s presence in ‘Dhoom 4’. He wrote, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for official announcement soon."

A source also informed, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 convinced Adi (Chopra) that he would be the perfect fit for the next instalment of Dhoom. The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end." It is learnt that Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra won't be in the 'Dhoom' series.

However, soon after that, Yash Raj Films released a statement refuting the rumour. "The article 'Dhoom to get Khiladi's touch?' printed in today's mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double-check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts," read the statement.