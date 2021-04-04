Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19





Bollywood’s Khiladi and superstar Akshay Kumar informed this Sunday morning that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 53-year-old actor, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care."

The ‘Rustom’ actor added that he will be back in action soon, "Back in action very soon."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan in the pipeline.

Earlier, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, among others have tested positive for COVID-19. However, vaccination drive has started in India and going in full force.