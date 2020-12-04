Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan begin ‘Atrangi Re’ shoot; shares pic





Anand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ shooting went on floor and picture of Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan from the film set was shared on net by the action hero. Both the actors were dressed in their characters and grinning at each other.

Akshay captioned the photo, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes.”

Sharing the same picture, the ‘Kedarnath’ actress expressed her joy of working with Akshay Kumar. The actress wrote, “AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!”

‘Atrangi Re’ brings southern sensation Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan together for the first time.

The shooting of the film came to a halt due to coronavirus lockdown. The shooting will be held in different locations like Madhuri, Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi and Mumbai schedule will have Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi actor has a special role in the film and he will be shooting extensively for more than a month.

For the first time Aanand L Rai will be directing Akshay Kumar. Akshay said, “Atrangi Re is a special role that my heart just couldn’t say no to.”

About resuming ‘Atrangi Re’ shoot in October, Aanand said, "During this lockdown, I've taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I'm really excited to start the next schedule, which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards, and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all safety precautions in place, of course."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Atrangi Re’ will be presented by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. The music of the film will be composed by AR Rahman.