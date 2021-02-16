Akshay Kumar remembers his ‘Kesari’ co-star Sandeep Nahar





Actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. He acted in movies, ‘MS-Dhoni’, ‘Kesari’ etc. He took this drastic step hours after posting Facebook about his intention of taking extreme step.

Akshay Kumar worked with Sandeep Nahar in ‘Kesari’ and he is heartberoken to known about his untimely death.

The actor took to his social media handle to pay tribute to Sandeep. The ‘Khiladi’ actor wrote,

“Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul,” Akshay wrote in a heartfelt post, alongside a picture of Sandeep from Kesari.

In his long Facebook post, Sandeep expressed how he was harassed and blackmailed by his estranged wife Kanchan and mother-in-law.

‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai’ actor said that he and his wife were not in good terms and often indulged in fights and arguments. He, however, said no one should be held responsible for his death.

The actor wrote that he has left nothing in this world and suicide is the only solution. “Now, I will have to take this step happily as this life has only shown me hell.”

Nahar also mentioned “politics” in Bollywood, which allegedly snatched away opportunities from him at the last moment.

A senior police officer said Nahar’s wife was present in the house when the incident took place. He added, “Upon realising what happened, she rushed him to two hospitals where he was declared brought dead.”



Accidental death report is registered by the police and investigation is underway.