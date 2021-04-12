Akshay Kumar recovers from Covid, returns home from hospital





Superstar Akshay Kumar gets free from Covid-19 and he returns home today. The news was shared by Akshay’s writer wife Twinkle Khanna.

Twinkle took to her Instagram stories and shared a black and white caricature of her and Akshay to share the home coming news of the ‘Rustom’ actor. She captioned the image, “Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell (sic)”.

After testing positive, as a precautionary measure, he got admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

When he tested positive, Akshay wrote, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon”.

He thanked everyone for their best wishes, “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care”.

He tested the virus while shooting for ‘Ram Setu’. 45 junior artistes from the ‘Ram Setu’ team had also tested positive for Covid-19. The shooting of the film has been put on hold.