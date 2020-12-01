Akshay Kumar meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai





Superhero Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai. The actor met the CM over dinner. A picture of the duo engrossed in deep conversation surfaced. In the photo, Akshay Kumar is seen showing something to Yogi Adityanath on his laptop. The meeting took place a week after the CM expressed his intention of creating the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in UP.

Yogi Adityanath tweeted about his meeting with Akshay Kumar, “Today in Mumbai, I had a meeting with the popular actor of Indian film industry, @akshaykumar. We had meaningful discussions about various aspects of the film world. His understanding, dedication and constructivism towards his work is inspiring for the youth.)"

Pictures and videos of Akshay arriving at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel had earlier circulated on net. In September, the CM had expressed intentions to set up the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

“The CM, while addressing a review meeting, announced to set up the biggest and most beautiful film city of the country in Gautam Buddha Nagar. He instructed officials to search for a suitable land in or around Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway and prepare an action plan,” an official statement said.

CM Yogi also held virtual meetings with members of the film industry. “Uttar Pradesh has borders with seven states and one country. This is the cultural centre of the entire country. World’s oldest city Varanasi and Lord Ram’s birthplace Ayodhya, both are in the state,” Adityanath said. “The new film city will be near the historic city of Hastinapur as the land identified is close to the city. Hastinapur has tremendous contribution in the history of our country. Film city will be between the holy rivers of Ganga and Yamuna,” he added.