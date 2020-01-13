Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Neena Gupta, Raveena greet fans ‘Happy Lohri’





Many Bollywood stars including Akshay?Kumar, Neena Gupta, Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Raveena Tandon took to their social media handle to wish their fans ‘Happy Lohri’.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.”

Veteran actor Hema Malini also wished her fans on Twitter by sharing a picture of a bonfire and wrote: “To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri!”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a picture of the flaming bonfire along with ‘dhol’ and popcorns and peanuts to mark the festivity and wrote, “On this auspicious day of Lohri, Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness. lohdd’ii dii lkh lkh bdhaaiyaaN #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020”.

Esha Deol also wished her fans on Lohri by sharing a poster of ‘dhol’ along with the people dancing at the backdrop.

Neena Gupta shared a video on Instagram and recalled the childhood festival memories as she missed them at the festival. In the end, she wished her fans a happy Lohri.

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol also wished his fans on the occasion of the festivity, “Happy Lohri Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Lohri.”

Bhushan Kumar also wished fans on Lohri. His tweet reads, “ May this festival bring serenity and joy in all your lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri!”

Raveena Tandon wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a poster with the bonfire and earthen lamps and the actress can be seen dressed in red suit-salwar with folded hand.