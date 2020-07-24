Akshay Kumar gets Rs 27 crore for a two week shoot for ‘Atrangi Re’





Akshay Kumar has been paid a whopping Rs 27 crore for two week shoot for his upcoming film, ‘Atrangi re’.

‘Atrangi Re’ helmed by Aanand L Rai also features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles. Akki plays a very important role in the movie.

A source says, "Aanand L Rai required a leading superstar to step in for this extended guest appearance which is extremely impactful and pivotal to the film's narrative. He had offered the film to Hrithik Roshan who eventually couldn't do the project and then, Akshay accepted Rai's offer because of his respect for the filmmaker. It's not a very schedule heavy film and Akshay would be required for around two weeks for the shoot. He leaves for London next month for Bell Bottom, wraps up the film and once he's back, he will dive into Rai's film and Prithviraj almost back-to-back."

An insider revealed that Akshay Kumar has been paid a handsome amount for 14 day role. "The superstar has a fascination with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Although he usually charges around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots, for Rai's Atrangi Re, he has paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film."