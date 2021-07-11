Akshay Kumar gains weight for 'Raksha Bandhan'





Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has put on extra kilos for his upcoming film, ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The Khiladi actor informed that he has gained weight by natural process.

Here’s what the ‘Rustom’ actor wrote, "I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing”.

Last year in August, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, Akshay Kumar announced his new film titled, ‘Rakshabandhan’, helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma.

While announcing his new movie, Akshay Kumar said that the film is his tribute to his sister Alka Bhatia and also to the brother-sister relationship.

“A story that touches your heart so deeply & so instantly,it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film,#RakshaBandhan to my sister,Alka & to the most special bond in the world…that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai, this one is very special,” the actor tweeted alongside the film’s poster where his character is seen hugging his four sisters.

Rakshabandhan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Films and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, while Alka Bhatia is one of its presenters.

“Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly! It will make you laugh, and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters.

“It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life,” Akshay Kumar said in a statement.

Aanand L Rai said that he was excited to offer the audience a beautiful celebration of relationships.

“Akshay is such a talented actor and I am really excited to collaborate with him once again for Rakshabandhan. The film is a special tale which celebrates relationships in the most beautiful way.”

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 5, 2021.