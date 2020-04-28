Akshay Kumar donates Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation





Akshay Kumar has donated again and this time to the Mumbai Police foundation. The actor made this contribution when the bravehearts are fighting coronavirus pandemic, working round the clock to maintain law and order amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh thanked Akshay for his contribution. He tweeted, “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Reacting to their tweet, Akshay expressed: “I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them.”

Earlier too, Akshay Kumar donated 25 crores to PM-Cares and later donated 3 crores to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support in the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits.