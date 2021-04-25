Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 Crore for Covid relief





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made contribution of Rs 1 crore to cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir foundation for food, meds and oxygen for the needy.

The 39-year-old cricketer thanked Akshay Kumar for his contribution, "Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot Akshay Kumar for committing ? 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir Foundation for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless."

Replying to Gautam Gambhir's tweet, Akshay Kumar responded, "These are really tough times, Gautam Gambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe."

Akshay Kumar also contracted the virus and successfully recovered from the virus.

The second wave of the novel coronavirus has hit India very badly. Cases are surging every day.