Akshay Kumar denies the report of slashing his fees by Rs 30 cr





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the most bankable actor in Bollywood. His movies never miss to rule the box-office. His movies make 100 crore at the box-office. However, the latest buzz doing the round on net is that the Khiladi actor slashed his fees by 30 crore for his upcoming film spy thriller â€˜Bellbottomâ€™. However, his piece of news was denied by the actor himself.

However, denying the rumours, Akshay wrote, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!"

Vashu Bhagnani also dismissed the report. "No truth to this news at all," the producer tweeted.

Meanwhile, 'Bell Bottom' was scheduled for theatrical release on May 28, 2021 but due to pandemic lockdown, the film pushed ahead and the new release date has not been announced. The film is set in the 1980s and Akshay Kumar plays the role of a RAW agent.

The script has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh during lockdown.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.