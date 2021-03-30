Akshay Kumar clicks selfie with daughter Nitara on Holi





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared Holi selfie with daughter Nitara. Their faces are covered with colours.

"No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you #HoliHappiness #StaySafe #FamilyFun," Akshay captioned the adorable picture.

While actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has a unique way of holi celebration. She played a simple game of tic-tac-toe, but on the grass. She used flowers and stones for the game. In the clip, Nitara could be heard saying 'spectacular'. The game ends in a draw but Nitara says, "I win, you lose."

Twinkle shared the video and wrote, "Celebrating Holi with the simple games of our childhood. The moves may or may not be ‘spectacular’, but in time to come I have a feeling this will one will be a spectacular moment hanging up on the museum walls of our memories. #spectacularmorning #HappyHoli”.

Earlier, in the day, the Khiladi actor posted a line from his song "Do me a favour let's play Holi" from his 2005 release "Waqt: Race Against Time” and relates it with covid protocol.

"Do me a favour let's not play Holi! Celebrate at home, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Wishing you all a very Happy Holi," he wrote.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has "Sooryavanshi", "Bell Bottom", "Prithviraj", "Bachchan Pandey" and "Ram Setu" in the pipeline.