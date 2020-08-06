Akshay Kumar and family jets off to the UK for ‘Bell Bottom’ shoot





Akshay Kumar and his family left for London with to commence the shooting for Ranjit M Tiwari’s espionage thriller, ‘Bell Bottom’. Akshay Kumar and his family was accompanied by Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter, Huma Qureshi, producer Jackky Bhagnani and their families also joined them. They were all snapped at the Mumbai international airport.

All of them were spotted with protective face shield and mask. Everyone was dressed casually.

The shooting of ‘Bell Bottom’ commences today amid coronavirus crisis.

‘Bell Bottom’ is inspired from true events set in 1980s. The story is about one of India's forgotten heroes.

The script has been penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh during lockdown.

Vaani Kapoor has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar as the female lead.

"I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen," Vaani said.

Vaani also expressed her excitement to be a part of this project with Akshay. She wrote, “ Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started.”

Welcoming Vaani on board, director Ranjit said, "Vaani's character in the film is extremely intriguing. She has a certain flair and we're all very excited to have her on board!"

About casting Akshay and Vaani, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the script demands fresh pairing.

"Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in ï¿½Bellbottom' has to be in sync with Akshay sir's screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one," said Jackky, who is backing the film with his banner Pooja Entertainment.

‘Bellbottom’ is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.