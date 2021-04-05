Akshay Kumar admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was admitted to the hospital after testing covid-19 positive. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Khiladi Kumar updated about his health to his fans.

He assured his well-wishers that he is ‘doing fine’ but has been admitted to hospital ‘as a precautionary measure under medical advice’.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” he wrote.

On Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar informed about testing positive for novel coronavirus, he wrote, “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

After he was tested positive, 45 crew members of ‘Ram Setu’ have been tested positive and the shooting of the film came to a halt.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B N Tiwari confirming the news to indianexpess.com. “It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now,” he said.

Talking about the new norms, FWICE’s B N Tiwari added, “It’s important to keep everyone safe at the moment and we are gearing up to implement the new rules by the government. If needed, we might implement a no shoot during weekend lockdown. We will be soon talking to producers on how we can continue work, while not letting our guard down. We will also be reaching out to the state government to have a vaccination centre in Film City so that most workers can access the benefit. Also, the test costs needs to be brought down so that most people can be tested regularly. Last year has been really tough for the junior artists and other daily wagers, and thus it’s important that a balance be created where they can be safe and yet earn for their families.”