Ajaz Khan granted bail in hate Facebook Post case





Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Ajaz Khan has been granted bail by the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Friday on the surety of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested on April 18th got objectionable Facebook post.

ANI tweeted#Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested on 18th April on charges of defamation, hate speech & violation of prohibitory orders. #Maharashtra

On Saturday, Mumbai Police arrested Ajaz Khan for his alleged communal statement during a Facebook Live interaction. He had reportedly said: "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?"

The case was registered in the Khar Police station against him under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505 (2) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Further probe is underway," a Mumbai police official said.

Ajaz Khan has been booked for using abusive language, defamation, and hate speech. In a video, Khan had used insulting language against the media, including Zee News, and blamed them for targeting Muslims over coronavirus and other problems in India.